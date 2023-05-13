Karnataka elections: Priyanka Gandhi prays for welfare of Karnataka at Shimla's Jakhoo Hanuman Temple

Congress Secretary, Ms. Priyanka Gandhi, offered prayers at the Jakhoo Hanuman Temple in Shimla and prayed for the welfare and prosperity of the people of the country and Karnataka. She sought blessings for the happiness and prosperity of the people.

Voting took place on May 10 and counting for the 2023 Karnataka Assembly Election started at 8 am. The three primary candidates in the crucial election are the Janata Dal (Secular), Congress, and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Exit polls forecast a range of outcomes with a turnout of 73.19 per cent, with some favouring the Congress over the BJP. Even the idea of a hung assembly has been floated, raising doubts about the likelihood of the formation of a coalition administration. Trends are beginning to appear early.

