Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 counting day live updates: Who's winning, who's losing? Check here

The Bharatiya Janata Party, which is currently in power in India, and the Congress, which is the main opposition party, engaged in a fiercely contested battle during the most recent election in the state of Karnataka. On May 10, 2023, Karnataka residents exercised their right to vote, and the foundation has now been laid for the results to be announced. On the following Saturday, May 13, 2023, at 8 am, the vote-counting is due to begin. Political heavyweights around the state will be watching with bated breath to learn their electoral fate.

The looming concern on everyone's mind as the political climate in Karnataka remains tight is whether the Bharatiya Janata Party will be able to maintain its grasp on power in the face of strong anti-incumbency feelings, or whether the Congress party will win.

