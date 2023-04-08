Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Mallikarjun Kharge to be Congress’ CM face? DK Shivakumar makes big statement

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 latest news: In a significant statement in the run up to the May 10 polls, Congress’ state unit chief DK Shivakumar on Saturday said that he looked forward to work under Mallikarjun Kharge if the party national president becomes the Chief Minister of Karnataka after the assembly elections.

"Mallikarjun Kharge is my leader and he is my AICC president. I love to work under him. He is an asset for our state and the country. I am committed to the decision taken by the party," Shivakumar said in a press conference.

(Inputs from PTI)