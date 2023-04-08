Search icon
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Mallikarjun Kharge to be Congress’ CM face? DK Shivakumar makes big statement

Mallikarjun Kharge, who is currently Congress' national president, has served as Karnataka's home minister during his years in state politics.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 08, 2023, 11:05 PM IST

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 latest news: In a significant statement in the run up to the May 10 polls, Congress’ state unit chief DK Shivakumar on Saturday said that he looked forward to work under Mallikarjun Kharge if the party national president becomes the Chief Minister of Karnataka after the assembly elections.

"Mallikarjun Kharge is my leader and he is my AICC president. I love to work under him. He is an asset for our state and the country. I am committed to the decision taken by the party," Shivakumar said in a press conference.

(Inputs from PTI)

