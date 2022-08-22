Search icon
JNU: Students clash with security staff over fellowship funds, several injured

Clashes at JNU campus: As many as 12 students suffered injuries and are undergoing treatment, said ABVP activist Ambuj.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Aug 22, 2022, 07:50 PM IST

File photo

The ABVP president along with a visually impaired student was injured on Monday allegedly after security guards at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) roughed them up for protesting on campus, the student organisation claimed.

The students had staged a protest seeking the release of fellowship which they claimed to have not received in over a year.

Around a dozen students have been hurt in the assault, the right-wing group said. JNU administration did not respond to calls or texts from PTI.

"Today students 'gheraoed' the administration office regarding the issue of fellowship and scholarship. Students said that the university administration has been ignoring their demands for the release of fellowships and scholarships for a long time," JNU's Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad president Rohit Kumar said.

"The JNU administration carried out a violent attack on the students to suppress the scholarship scam. The students were badly beaten up by the administration by ordering the security staff," he added.

As many as 12 students, including four female students, suffered injuries and are undergoing treatment, said ABVP activist Ambuj.

"A dozen suffered injuries after Cyclops attacked them on the order of administration," he said. Cyclops is the firm tasked with managing security on the JNU campus.

Meanwhile, A senior police officer said neither a PCR call was received regarding the incident nor a complaint has been received at the Vasant Kunj (North) police station. "Appropriate action will be taken based on the complaint we receive," the officer said.

