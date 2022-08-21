Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Are you a college student? These 5 part-time jobs can help you afford your expenses

These jobs help in networking with other professionals and developing an impactful résumé in addition to being a source of income and experience.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Aug 21, 2022, 02:38 PM IST

It's important to make money while you're in college. You can use the extra money to pay your bills, go on weekend excursions, and save money. Along with the money, students will gain a lot more advantages from doing a part-time job while they are in college. The finest opportunities for students to learn about their individual fields and qualify for full-time employment are part-time jobs. These jobs help in networking with other professionals and developing an impactful résumé in addition to being a source of income and experience.

1. Web Developer

Web Developer
1/5

There is a huge need for skilled web developers, and in this industry, freelancing is considered to be more advantageous. A professional degree in computer science, along with a solid grasp of the fundamentals of coding and markup language, will open up a wide range of lucrative options for you.

2. Data entry

Data entry
2/5

Data entry jobs, which are available online, are in extremely high demand. For this position, a good typing speed is required. You will be required to enter data (numeric, alphabetic) from one document to another or a database. To qualify for a data entry position, all you need is a fast typing speed.

3. Content Writer

Content Writer
3/5

You can apply for a part-time content writer position if you have strong language skills and enjoy writing. You would be expected to write content for websites, blogs, social media, etc. as a content writer. You need to be fluent in the language and have excellent writing and research skills.

4. Part-time Blogging

Part-time Blogging
4/5

For students who want to work a part-time job, this is the greatest alternative. Once the blog gets noticeable, one can earn money from it by running advertisements and promoting products.

5. Tutoring

Tutoring
5/5

By working as a tutor, you can maximise your academic knowledge. Children in higher education or younger students are mostly looking for tutors to help them with few subjects. Through Zoom call or Skype, students can do this while sitting at home. Any instructional forum can be joined to find clients or customers.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 428 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 21
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.