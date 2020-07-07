J&K: Terrorist gunned down after encounter breaks out in Pulwama; two jawans, cop wounded

Police clarified that the terrorists were asked to surrender first but they instead fired upon the joint security team.

An encounter broke out between joint security forces and terrorists on Tuesday morning in the Gusoo village at the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). According to the latest updates, Two Indian army soldiers and a policeman were injured while a terrorist has been killed in the ensuing gunfight.

#UPDATE: One terrorist has been neutralised in the ongoing encounter. Operation underway: Kashmir Zone Police https://t.co/AJj9vG3jSw — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2020

Around two to three terrorists are believed to be still trapped in the south Kashmir village.

Kashmir zone police tweeted earlier on this day, “ #Encounter has started at #Goosu area of #Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice"

#Encounter has started at #Goosu area of #Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) July 7, 2020

Kashmir News Observer (KNO), citing security sources, reported that an army man and a militant were killed on Tuesday morning in the Pulwama encounter.

"A soldier and a police personnel were injured in the gunfight. Both were shifted to the Indian Army's 92 base hospital in Srinagar, where the soldier succumbed to his injuries," the official was quoted as saying by the news agency.

However, according to the latest developments, the army jawan who was declared dead by the security officials has been revived by the doctors. He is said to be in critical condition, but the doctors have managed to revive him.

A police official said that a joint team of the J&K Police and the Indian Army's 53 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) had laid a cordon-and-search-operation in Gusso area. When the joint security team cordoned the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired upon the search party. The fire was retaliated upon by the armed forces, triggering the encounter.

However, the official clarified that terrorists were asked to surrender first but they instead fired upon the party, which was then retaliated.

As a precautionary measure, internet services have been snapped in Pulwama.