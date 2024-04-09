Twitter
Jamui Lok Sabha constituency elections 2024: Candidates, polling date, past results and other details

Presently, Chirag Paswan of LJP (Ram Vilas) represents the seat. He won the seat with 529134 votes in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Prashant Tamta

Apr 09, 2024

Jamui is one of the 40 Lok Sabha constituencies in Bihar. The Jamui Lok Sabha constituency comprises six Assembly seats -- Tarapur, Sheikhpura, Sikandara, Jamui, Jhajha and Chakai. The Jamui Lok Sabha seat is a reserved seat which reflects a diverse demographic and remains a crucial constituency of Bihar.

Voting date in Jamui (SC) Lok Sabha constituency 

The voting will take place in Jamui Parliamentary constituency for Lok Sabha Election 2024 in the first phase on April 19. The date of counting and announcement of results for the seat is June 4, as per the Election Commission.

Jamui (sc) Bihar Constituency Lok Sabha Election 2024 candidates

Chirag Paswan of LJP (Ram Vilas) has fielded his brother-in-law Arun Bharti from Jamui seat. Bharti will contest against RJD's Archana Ravidas.

Jamui (reserved) Lok Sabha Constituency Election Result 2019

In the last Lok Sabha elections in 2019, Chirag Kumar Paswan of LJP (Ram Vilas) won the seat with 529134 votes. He defeated Bhudeo Choudhary of BLSP with a victory margin of 241049 votes. Paswan will now contest polls from Hajipur (reserved) seat, which his father Ram Vilas Paswan had represented eight times.

