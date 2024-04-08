Twitter
Bijnor Lok Sabha constituency: Candidates list, polling date, present MP and more

Bijnor will go to polls along with seven other parliamentary constituencies in UP, including Bijnor and Moradabad, in the first phase of Lok Sabha polls.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Apr 08, 2024, 03:47 PM IST | Edited by : Prashant Tamta

Bijnor Lok Sabha constituency is one of the key constituencies in Uttar Pradesh in the upcoming general election. UP sends 80 MPs to the lower house of the parliament. Bijnor has five Assembly seats -- Purqazi, Meerapur, Bijnor, Chandpur, and Hastinapur.
 
Voting in Bijnor Lok Sabha constituency
 
Voring in Bijnor seat will be held in the first phase on April 19. The counting of votes will take place on June 4. The Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1.
 
Candidates in 2024 Bijnor Lok Sabha seat
 
Samajwadi Party (SP) has Deepak Saini, son of Ram Avtar Saini, SP MLA from the Noorpur Assembly seat that comes under the Bijnor parliamentary constituency.
He will contest against RLD's Chandan Chauhan and BSP's Chaudhary Vijendra Singh.
 
2019 Lok Sabha election results
 
Malook Nagar of BSP won Bijnor Lok Sabha seats with 5,56,556 votes. He is the present MP of the Bijnor seat. BJP's Bhartendra Singh was the runner-up with 4,86,362 votes, and Congress' Naseemuddin Siddiqui came third with 25,833 votes.
 
Bijnor will go to polls along with seven other parliamentary constituencies in UP, including Bijnor and Moradabad, in the first phase of Lok Sabha polls on April 19.
 
