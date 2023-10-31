Headlines

Meet IIT graduate who joined Ratan Tata's Rs 24,429 crore company in 1990, now heads it as MD, CEO

Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi radiate love, Chiranjeevi blesses couple, photos from Haldi celebration go viral

Jammu and Kashmir: Police official shot dead by terrorists in third such attack

Verbal spat erupts between Air India, Akasa Air CEOs over poaching of pilots

Anil Kapoor says 12th Fail took him back to his struggling days of facing roadblocks, congratulates team for success

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi radiate love, Chiranjeevi blesses couple, photos from Haldi celebration go viral

Verbal spat erupts between Air India, Akasa Air CEOs over poaching of pilots

Anil Kapoor says 12th Fail took him back to his struggling days of facing roadblocks, congratulates team for success

Batters with most sixes in one inning of World Cup 2023

8 facial exercises for healthy skin

7 foods that help in weight loss in case of PCOD

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Kajol attend 4th success bash of Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2

Viral photos of the day: Tiger Shroff-Ibrahim Ali Khan play football, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra give couple goals

ALERT: What is SIM swapping scam and how to protect yourself

Baghel has only 40 days left as a chief minister, says BJP's former CM Chhattisgarh Raman Singh

Kerala blast: Security heightened around churches, metro stations and other public places in Delhi

Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi radiate love, Chiranjeevi blesses couple, photos from Haldi celebration go viral

Anil Kapoor says 12th Fail took him back to his struggling days of facing roadblocks, congratulates team for success

Richa Chadha shares cryptic post on karma, netizens feel it's a dig at Kangana Ranaut over Tejas' failure

HomeIndia

India

Jammu and Kashmir: Police official shot dead by terrorists in third such attack

This is the third such terrorist attack in as many days in Kashmir valley.

article-main
Latest News

PTI

Updated: Oct 31, 2023, 10:26 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A policeman was shot dead by terrorists on Tuesday in the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Head Constable Ghulam Mohammad Dar was shot at by the terrorists outside his residence at Kralpora in Pattan area of the district, the officials said. They said Dar was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to injuries. This is the third such terrorist attack in as many days in Kashmir valley.

While a police officer was critically injured in firing by terrorists on Sunday in Srinagar, a labourer from Uttar Pradesh was shot dead in Pulwama district the next day.

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Apple launches its most expensive laptop in India, new M3 MacBook Pro costs up to Rs 3,99,900

Tejas director Sarvesh Mewara on why film's comparisons with Top Gun don't bother him: 'That is made in 1000 crore...'

Anil Kapoor says 12th Fail took him back to his struggling days of facing roadblocks, congratulates team for success

Explained: Who are Jehovah’s Witnesses, target of hate crime in Kerala? Know why accused launched IED attack

Zee Auto Awards 2023: Take a look at the winners in 2-wheeler category

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Kajol attend 4th success bash of Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2

Viral photos of the day: Tiger Shroff-Ibrahim Ali Khan play football, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra give couple goals

Fukrey 3: New posters starring Richa, Pulkit, Pankaj, Varun and Manjot go viral; makers announce trailer release date

Viral photos of the day: Vijay Varma, Babil Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat look stylish in their outfits

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE