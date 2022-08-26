Jammu and Kashmir: Made in China M-16 rifle recovered from terrorists in Uri, Army calls it ‘unusual’

Representational image

After a recent infiltration attempt was foiled by the security forces along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, they recovered a Chinese-made M-16 assault rifle from the three terrorists killed Thursday during the operation.

The Indian Army conducted the anti-infiltration operation in J&K’s Uri town on Thursday, and recovered the China-made rifle, calling the find “unusual”.

The army said two AK series weapons, one Chinese M-16 weapon, and ammunition were recovered from the Pakistani terrorists killed in Kamalkote area of Uri while trying to infiltrate into the Indian side.

"Usually, we find AK series and at times, the M-4 rifles being recovered. This M-16 is a Chinese-made 9-mm calibre weapon. This is an unusual recovery," General Officer Commanding (GoC) of the Army's 19 Infantry Division Major General Ajay Chandpuri told reporters in Baramulla in north Kashmir.

The recovery of the M-16 rifle from the hands of Pakistani terrorists was a thing of concern for the Indian Army, but Maj Gen Chandpuri said it would be premature to say if this hints at a probable nexus between the Pakistani Army, terrorists, and the Chinese Army.

On the number of terrorists on the launchpads across the LoC, Maj Gen Chandpuri said based on multiple inputs "there were close to 100-120 terrorists attempting to infiltrate and present in 15-20 launchpads which are close to the LoC", opposite this sector alone.

The Army general further added, “So, while the ceasefire understanding is largely holding good for the benefit of the people on both sides, the presence of terrorists on the launchpads and their continuous attempts to infiltrate are on.”

"So, the infiltration has come down significantly, which is also indicated by the peace in the hinterland. So, we feel they are getting more and more desperate to push in these people from anyway possible. This one attempt made early in the morning is indicative of their desperation and their frustration," he said.

(With PTI reports)

