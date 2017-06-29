Headlines

J-K: Pakistan violates ceasefire in Poonch sector

The Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics and mortars in the wee hours of Thursday in the Poonch sector along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 29, 2017, 09:38 AM IST

The Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics and mortars in the wee hours of Thursday in the Poonch sector along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

Indian Army retaliated strongly and effectively to the ceasefire violation which took place around 1.30 a.m.

In the cross firing, two soldiers sustained minor injuries and were evacuated to the nearest Military Hospital.

Earlier yesterday, the Pakistan Army violated the ceasefire along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Bhimber Gali sector.

Earlier this week, the Pakistan Army had initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics and mortars in the same sector of the state.

Earlier on June 5, Indian Army Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMO) Lieutenant General A. K. Bhatt had warned the Pakistani counterpart in connection with the unprovoked attacks which India has been witnessing for last few months. 

