J-K G20 Summit today: 26/11 type terror plan exposed, Kashmir on high alert amid last minute preparations

The Jammu and Kashmir police have tightened the security, while the Central authorities remain on high alert as the UT is preparing for its first-ever international event – the G20 Summit, which is set to commence on May 22, and last till May 24.

In the midst of all the preparations for the Jammu and Kashmir G20 Summit, the J&K police have uncovered a major terror plan, similar to the horrific 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai, which was planned by Pakistani terrorists in the Gulmarg area.

According to sources of quoted by India Today, the authorities in Jammu and Kashmir suspected terror organizations to repeat the 26/11-type attack during the G20 in Gulmarg at the behest of Pakistani intelligence agency ISI, as the neighboring country remains disgruntled over holding the Summit in Kashmir.

As the Kashmir Police has issued an urgent advisory to the public regarding any suspicious international mobile numbers around the G20 venue, the security has been beefed up and personnel have been doubled in and around the area.

During questioning of some of the suspects in the Gulmarg area, it has been revealed that the terrorists from Pakistan aimed at entering the hotel where the G20 dignitaries were staying and opening fire, similar to the Taj Hotel attack on 26/11.

It was also revealed that the terrorists were planning on attacking two to three places in Jammu and Kashmir at the same time, similar to the Mumbai terror attacks.

The Third G20 Tourism Working Group Meeting will be held here from May 22 to 24, and the stage is set for discussions and deliberations on final deliverables, Union Tourism Secretary Arvind Singh said on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference at SKICC, the official, giving details, said that there are two key deliverables of the Tourism Working Group, which include the GOA Roadmap for Tourism as a vehicle for achieving sustainable development goals (SDGs) and G20 Tourism Ministers’ Declaration.

