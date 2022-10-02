It’s Rahul Gandhi vs Prashant Kishor as latter launches his own ‘padyatra’; know whose march is longer

Political strategist Prashant Kishor (File photo)

After the much-talked-about Bharat Jodo Yatra launched by the Congress party, political analyst Prashant Kishor has also launched his own version of the kilometers-long foot march, naming his campaign ‘Jan Suraj’.

Political strategist Prashant Kishor began a 3,500-kilometre long ‘padayatra' from the Gandhi Ashram in Bihar's West Champaran district on Sunday, the birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, as part of his ‘Jan Suraj' campaign.

Despite his constant turn away from several political parties, it is anticipated that this march is a segue for Kishor’s entry into the political arena of Bihar. He started the march from Bhitiharwa Gandhi Ashram, from where Mahatma Gandhi launched his first Satyagraha movement in 1917.

Kishor and his followers have started embarking on this months-long journey from today, and have the aim of every panchayat and block of Bihar during their padayatra. The entire march is expected to take around 12 to 15 months in total.

When compared with Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, the distance covered by the Congress leaders is almost the same as Kishor’s march, while the national party is not confining itself to just one state. Congress has plans to touch 12 states and over 20 cities through the padyatra.

Rahul Gandhi began the Bharat Jodo Yatra in September and has already crossed several cities in his journey. The padyatra of the party will be over 3,500 km and will last for around 150 days, which is five months in total.

Ahead of the yatra, Kishor tweeted in Hindi that he is determined to change the system in the ‘poorest and most backward state of Bihar’. According to him, the first step to achieving a better system in society is a padayatra across the "villages, towns and cities of Bihar".

A recent statement issued by Jan Suraj said the main goals of the yatra include identifying the ‘right people’ at the grassroots and bringing them on a democratic platform.

(With PTI inputs)

READ | SP supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav’s health condition ‘serious’, admitted to Gurugram hospital