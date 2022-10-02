Search icon
SP supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav’s health condition ‘serious’, admitted to Gurugram hospital

SP supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav is undergoing treatment for some serious ailment, and his condition remains critical at the moment.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 02, 2022, 04:55 PM IST

SP supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav (File photo)

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav has been rushed to a hospital in Gurugram, Haryana after his health condition was described as “serious” by the doctors, as per sources.

As per media reports, Mulayam Singh Yadav has been admitted to the Medanta hospital in Gurgaon and has been checked into the ICU ward. Yadav has been undergoing treatment for several ailments for some months now, but his condition was described as serious today.

The SP supremo’s son Akhilesh Yadav has reportedly left for Delhi to be by his father’s side, while Shivpal Yadav is also currently in Delhi, most likely set to travel to Gurugram today to meet with Mulayam Singh Yadav.

A few weeks back, Mulayam Singh Yadav was admitted to the hospital and was undergoing treatment for some of his ailments. At the time, he was discharged after his health condition was described as normal.

Mulayam Singh Yadav, who is the supremo of the Samajwadi Party, has served as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and also the Union Defence Minister of India. More updates regarding the health of the 82-year-old politician are awaited.

