Another setback for Uddhav faction ahead of Dussehra rally, over 3,000 Shiv Sainiks join CM Eknath Shinde's camp

File Photo

On Sunday, a significant number of Shiv Sena workers from Mumbai's Worli region joined the party's Shinde faction at the official house of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

This is a major blow for Uddhav Thackeray ahead of the Dussehra event. Three to four thousand Shiv Sainiks from Aaditya Thackeray's constituency have reportedly joined the Shinde faction.

Shiv Sainiks met with CM Shinde at Varsha Bungalow and expressed their support.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Supreme Court rejected to prevent the Election Commission from ruling on Eknath Shinde's claim to be the true Shiv Sena.

After a day-long hearing, a constitution bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud dismissed Thackeray's faction's interlocutory motion. The Supreme Court's ruling is noteworthy in light of the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections, in which both the Shinde and Thackeray groups intend to run.

The bench, which also included Justices M.R. Shah, Krishna Murari, Hima Kohli, and P.S. Narasimha, ruled that the proceedings before the Election Commission on the intra-party conflict and the party's 'bow and arrow' emblem will not be stayed. "We direct that no stay of proceedings before the Election Commission of India be granted," it said.

The Thackeray group was represented by senior counsel Kapil Sibal, A.M. Singhvi, and Devadatt Kamat. Sibal argued that Shinde could not seek the EC after being disqualified, adding, "I disputed the very location of the person who petitioned the EC."

Shinde was disqualified, according to Sibal, since his actions amounted to "voluntarily giving up membership in the party" under the Tenth Schedule, and he also disobeyed the party whip, which is also covered by the Tenth Schedule.

The Thackeray camp contended vehemently that because Shinde and the MLAs who supported him were disqualified, the EC could not accept their application over the party and the emblem. However, the Supreme Court rejected this argument.

Senior attorneys Maninder Singh, Neeraj Kishan Kaul, and Mahesh Jethmalani argued for the Shinde group, who were backed by counsel Abhikalp Pratap Singh. Arvind Datar, a senior counsel, represented the Election Commission.

Shinde's faction lawyer argued that under Article 324 of the Constitution, the EC has the authority to deal with any scenario involving political parties, and numerous party members have written statements to the EC in support of the Shinde group.

The Thackeray group said that while the disqualification case is still pending in the Supreme Court, the Shinde faction is attempting to illegally assemble numbers and create a fake majority in the organization.

On July 11, the Supreme Court directed the newly appointed Maharashtra Assembly Speaker not to continue with the disqualification petitions.