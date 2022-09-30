It's Kharge vs Shashi Tharoor as Digvijaya Singh drops out of Congress presidential race

Digvijaya Singh (File)

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh on Friday dropped out of the race for the Congress presidential post and announced his support for Mallikarjun Kharge, who is likely to file the nomination for the coveted post. Kharge will face Shashi Tharoor, who filed the nomination today.

Friday is the last day for filing nominations for the elections. Singh was supposed to file a nomination but he pulled his name out after reports that the senior Congressman is thinking of dropping his hat in the ring.

Speaking to reporters, Singh said he "cannot think of contesting an election" against a senior leader like Kharge.

"Kharge is my leader and my senior. I went to his residence yesterday and asked if he is contesting. If he does, I will not fill up the form. He said he did not intend to contest. I came to know through the media that he is a candidate. I went to meet him this morning. I said if he is filing the nomination, I am with him. He is a senior and respected leader of the party and I cannot think of contesting an election against him," he said.

"If Kharge had told me earlier, he would not have gone to collect the form. Now he intends to file his nomination, I will become his proposer," Singh added.

He said he would never compromise on his commitment to the Nehru-Gandhi family.

Singh is the second Congress leader to bow out of the presidential race. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot recently withdrew his name after over 80 of his MLAs rebelled over the possibility of Sachin Pilot being the next chief minister.

Tharoor on Thursday revealed Sonia Gandhi welcomed his decision to contest the elections. He also said he was not representing the rebel G-23 group.

"She said there will be no official candidate, as far as I am concerned the entire family is neutral in the race. I had some conversations but both Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi and I got the same message consistently. When Digvijay Singh went to Sonia Gandhi he got the same message," the Congress leader told NDTV.