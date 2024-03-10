ISRO chief Somanath provides major update on Chandrayaan-4 mission, says ‘rockets up to…’

Reports suggest that the Chandrayaan-4 lunar mission will be launched in two phases. In the first phase, the LVM-3 will launch propulsion, descender, and ascender modules, similar to the Chandrayaan-3 mission in 2023.

After the historic success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission last year, all eyes of Indians are now looking forward to India’s fourth lunar mission, Chandrayaan-4. With respect to the mission, ISRO chief S Somanath has also provided a major update on Saturday.

Speaking to ANI, Somanath said the Chandrayaan-4 mission has not been finalised yet.

He said that a few days ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the Kulasekharapatnam launchpad in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi district, which will be completed in two years. The ISRO chief also said that rockets weighing up to 500 kilograms can be launched from the Kulasekharapatnam launch pad.

Whereas in the second phase, the transfer and re-entry modules will be launched aboard a Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV). This will be the first mission involving two launch vehicles for the completion of a single mission.

Furthermore, the objective of this mission would be to get rock samples and other samples from the lunar surface and return them back safely to the Earth for scientific studies.

ISRO aims to safely land on the moon. Their goal extends beyond this to properly securing lunar samples, successfully taking off from the moon’s surface, achieving effective docking and undocking in the lunar orbit, managing the smooth transfer of samples from one module to another, and ensuring a safe journey back to Earth to deliver the collected samples.