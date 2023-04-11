IRCTC: Want to book entire train or coach? Know step by step booking guide, extra charges

Representational Image

Long-distance travel in the country has traditionally been done on the best and most comfortable trains. The expense of going by train is also less expensive and safer than using a private automobile. But can an entire train or one of its coaches be booked? We all must have wondered if that can be done or not, and the answer is YES!

If this sort of booking is feasible then how can it be done? Are there extra charges for booking an entire coach? Read below to get the answers.

How to book the entire train or coach? Step-by-step guide:

Go to the IRCTC's official website- www.ftr.irctc.co Select the FTR Service option if you wish to reserve the complete coach. You must complete the information requested in order to make the payment. Click the payment choice after that.

What are the charges for booking an entire train or coach?

A security payment of Rs 50,000 must be made in order to reserve one coach.

A security deposit of Rs 9 lakh must be made in order to reserve the full train of 18 coaches.

An additional payment of Rs 10,000 per coach would need to be made for the stoppage fee after 7 days.

You can raise the number of coaches by up to 24 if you so choose. You must apply online and get ready 30 days to 6 months in advance to reserve the entire train.