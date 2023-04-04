IRCTC: Indian Railways announces tour package from Ayodhya to Vaishno Devi, check ticket prices, booking details

Representational Image

For travellers interested in exploring India's rich cultural heritage and spectacular historical sites, the Indian Railways has a lot to offer. An economical train travel package from Ayodhya to Vaishno Devi will soon be available through IRCTC.

You will go via Ayodhya, Vaishno Devi, Pryaagraaj, and Varanasi as part of the trip. There are 11 days and 10 nights in this IRCTC package. Assam to Dibrugarh will be the starting point for this package.

The Northeastern states have also been served by Indian Railways' Bharat Gaurav Deluxe Tourist AC Trains service. The cities include Shillong and Cherrapunji in Meghalaya, Unakoti, Agartala, and Dimapur in Nagaland, as well as Guwahati, Sivasagar, Furkating, and Kaziranga in Assam.

Tour date:

From 27th May 2023 to 6th June 2023.

Boarding stations:

The Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train, which will be used for this journey, can be boarded at the following stations: Dibrugarh, Mariani, Lumding, Guwahati, New Cooch Behar, New Jalpaiguri, and Katihar. Uttar Darshan by Bharat Gaurav Special Train is the name of the package.

Ticket prices:

The cost of the economy category is Rs 20,850 per person, while the standard category costs Rs 31,135.

Ticket booking:

The package for the Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train's Ayodhya Ram Mandir Trail with Vaishno Devi can be reserved online at www.irctc.co.in/nget.

Destinations and visits covered:

Ayodhya: Ram Janma Bhoomi, Hanumangarhi

Katra: Shmata Vd Katra

Prayagraj: Triveni Sangam and surroundings, Alopi Devi Temple

Varanasi: Kashi Vishwanath temple