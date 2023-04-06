IPL 2023: Kolkata set to run midnight Metro trains on IPL matchdays, check timings, route, other details

File Photo

Cricket lovers in Kolkata who are planning to watch the match at Eden Gardens will now be able to do so with ease as Kolkata Metro Railways has announced that it will run midnight services during IPL match days. Today, Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore are all set to play the IPL match at Eden Gardens at 7:30 pm.

In a statement, Kolkata Metro Rail, "Metro will run special services till past midnight along the North-South line for the IPL matches on Thursday, Friday, Sunday, April 10, April 11 and April 20. Metro services will start from Esplanade at 12.12 am and reach Dakshineswar at 12.48 am. Another train will start from Esplanade at 12.15 am and reach Kavi Subhas at 12.24 on these dates. Booking counters will remain open for the sale of smart cards and tokens."

On Twitter, Kolkata Metro Rail wrote, "Great #News for #IPLLovers! #SpecialMidnightServices from #Esplanade after #IPLMatches on 06.04.2023, 14.04.2023, 23.04.2023, 08.05.2023, 11.05.2023 & 20.05.2023. So, soak into the excitement! We will be there to take you back home. #KolkataMetro #MetroRailway youngkolkatans."

Kolkata Midnight Metro Services: Check timings, route, and other details

As per a report by The Mint, special metro trains will be operated for IPL T-20 match days, Chief Public Relations Officer Kausik Mitra said.

Booking counters will remain open at Esplanade station for smart card and tokens sale.

Metro train services will begin from Esplanade at 00:15 am and reach Dakshineswar at 00:48 am.

Another special train will run from Esplanade at 00:15 am and will reach Kavi Subhash at 00:48 am.

Kolkata Metro Railway said 188 services will run on Good Friday (April 7) on Blue Line and 90 services on Green Line.