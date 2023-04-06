'Rishabh nahi to...': Netizens react as Pakistani bowler Naseem Shah 'proposes' to Urvashi Rautela in viral video, watch

Naseem Shah-Urvashi Rautela

Pakistani pacer Naseem Shah has seemingly proposed to Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela at a public event. The video of the same is going viral and has taken the internet by storm. In the video, Pakistani cricketer Naseem Shah can be seen sending Urvashi Rautela a marriage proposal.

In the viral video, Naseem Shah said that he would be ready to get married if the "dulhan (bride) is ready". For the unversed, Naseem Shah earlier claimed that he did not know who Urvashi Rautel was. This happened after Urvashi Rautela shared a fan-made video on Instagram featuring the Pakistan cricketer. Urvashi Rautela was also present in the stands during the two India vs Pakistan matches in Asia Cup 2022.

READ | Neem Karoli Baba: 5 unknown facts

Watch the viral video here

Netizens are now reacting to the new video featuring Naseem Shah. Some are also teasing Urvashi Rautela by tagging her rumoured ex-boyfriend Rishabh Pant. One user wrote, "Rishabh Pant nahi to Naseem hi naseeb mein chalega," while another commented, "Rishabh Pant ka kya hoga?"

Many users also pointed out that the video was edited heavily.

READ | Isha Ambani blushes as husband Anand Piramal kisses her at NMACC gala, video goes viral

For the unversed, during a media interaction in 2022, Naseem Shah speaking about Urvashi Rautela smiled and said, "I only focus on my match. Smile toh aapke question pe aa rha hai. I don’t know who Urvashi Rautela is. I only focus on my match. People usually send me videos but I have no idea. I have nothing special in me but I thank people who come to watch cricket and give a lot of respect."

Urvashi Rautela, in the past, has repeatedly been linked to Rishabh Pant. Reports state that things got ugly between the two after which they parted ways.