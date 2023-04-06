Isha Ambani blushes as husband Anand Piramal kisses her at NMACC gala, video goes viral

Anand Piramal-Isha Ambani

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani grabbed the limelight at the recent launch of Nita Mukesh Ambani Culture Center (NMACC). The gala was a luxurious event honouring the culture of India and had the entire Ambani clan in attendance including Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani, Akash Ambani, son-in-law Anand Piramal, and Isha Ambani.

Many photos and videos from the NMACC gala went viral among which was an unseen video where Anand Piramal is seen kissing his wife Isha Ambani and she just can't stop blushing.

In the mushy video which was shared on Instagram, Anand Piramal, and Isha Ambani could be seen, so in love, stealing a romantic moment for themselves. In the video, Anand Piramal could be seen giving a sweet peck on Isha Ambani's hand amid the NMACC gala. Anand Piramal's romantic gesture towards Isha Ambani left her blushing.

Watch the viral video of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal here

As for the NMACC gala, Isha Ambani was present on the opening night dressed in a gorgeous cream-hued saree teamed up with an Anarkali jacket. She accessorised her look with a diamond and emerald neckpiece and matching earrings.

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre displays many high-end designer costumes among which is also Isha Ambani's wedding lehenga, crafted by eminent Italian fashion designer, Maison Valentino. Isha Ambani's lehenga is one of its kind as after curating it the brand stated that they would never recreate another lehenga of a similar kind.