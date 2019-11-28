INX Media case: No bail to Chidambaram, SC reserves Delhi High Court order

The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday reserved its order on former Union minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram's application challenging the Delhi High Court order denying him bail in the INX Media money laundering case.

The top court also directed the Registry to accept three sets of sealed covers from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), who registered a case against Chidambaram and store them in safe custody for the perusal of the court.

On November 15, the Delhi High Court had rejected his bail plea and observed that prima facie allegations against him were serious in nature and he played an 'active and key role' in the offence.

During Thursday's hearing, ED stressed that Chidambaram continues to wield 'substantial influence' on key witnesses even from custody.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was appearing for the probe agency, argued before the SC bench headed by Justice R Banumathi that economic offences not only affect the country's economy but also jolt the faith of people in the system.

ED has identified 12 bank accounts which were used by the former Union Finance Minister to deposit the proceeds of crime, Mehta told the bench that also comprised of justice A S Bopanna and justice Hrishikesh Roy. He further added that while investigating, the agency has also discovered details of 12 properties that were purchased in different foreign nations.

Appearing for Chidambaram, Kapil Sibbal told the court that the leader has been 'unfairly' kept in jail for about 100 days just because he is the father of Karti, who is alleged to be a key accused in the case. Sibal further added that the ED has no proof that links Chidambaram with the case.

On November 2, the ED had opposed former union minister's bail petition in the Delhi High Court, saying that the gravity of offences allegedly committed by him does not entitle him for any relief. It had also claimed that Chidambaram misused his office for personal gains.

Chidambaram has been lodged in Tihar Jail since September 5 in a corruption case related to the alleged scam being probed by the CBI and ED. He was granted bail by the Supreme Court on October 22 in the INX Media corruption case, filed by the CBI.