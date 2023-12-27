InstaAstro: Pioneering Quality Astrology Guidance With Broad Audience Appeal

Headlines

Salaar Hindi box office collection: Prabhas-starrer gives tough fight to Dunki, within touching distance of Rs 100 crore

Watch: Virat Kohli signs RCB jersey for young fan during IND vs SA 1st Test, video goes viral

Meet man who worked as civil servant for 38 years, now set to lead Rs 3790000 crore company as...

SA vs IND, 1st Test: Herschelle Gibbs hits out at Temba Bavuma following his injury, calls him 'unfit and....'

IOA forms 3-member ad hoc committee to run affairs of suspended WFI

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Salaar Hindi box office collection: Prabhas-starrer gives tough fight to Dunki, within touching distance of Rs 100 crore

Watch: Virat Kohli signs RCB jersey for young fan during IND vs SA 1st Test, video goes viral

SA vs IND, 1st Test: Herschelle Gibbs hits out at Temba Bavuma following his injury, calls him 'unfit and....'

Hair Health: 8 natural juices that promote faster hair growth

Bowlers to dismiss Rohit Sharma most times in international cricket

Foods that can reduce migraine pain

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Is COVID-19 Becoming A Seasonal Influenza? Takeaways From The Propagation Of JN.1

Hurray! PM Modi's YouTube Channel Crosses 20 Million Subscribers; Highest Among Global Leaders

Yearender 2023: From Nitish Kumar To Dalai Lama , Most Controversial Statements Of This Year

Salaar Hindi box office collection: Prabhas-starrer gives tough fight to Dunki, within touching distance of Rs 100 crore

Sharmila Tagore recalls how Saif Ali Khan accidentally broke glass door in his childhood, says 'he wasn't a brat but...'

Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla share first photo of their twin daughters on one-month birthday, reveal their names

HomeIndia

India

InstaAstro: Pioneering Quality Astrology Guidance With Broad Audience Appeal

InstaAstro is built on the principle of “Quality over Quantity”, a philosophy that distinguishes it in an industry often perceived as saturated with generic, mass-produced content.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 27, 2023, 06:12 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In recent years, we have seen significant growth in the astrology market, with a shift in consumer perception and increased acceptance of astrology as a guidance tool. This trend has been fueled by the expansion of online platforms like InstaAstro, which make astrology accessible to a more extensive audience.

In less than 3 years, InstaAstro has carved its niche in the astrology market by providing top-quality guidance through a roster of top-skilled astrologers. Founded by serial entrepreneur Nitin Verma during COVID-19, the company has grown exponentially, not just in size but in the value it provides to customers worldwide.

InstaAstro is built on the principle of “Quality over Quantity”, a philosophy that distinguishes it in an industry often perceived as saturated with generic, mass-produced content. The company's strict selection strategy ensures that only top-class astrologers, those with a deep understanding of cosmic influences, are selected to provide guidance to its clients. This emphasis on quality has propelled the company to prominence and respect within the industry.

"InstaAstro's exponential growth is a testament to our commitment to providing the best possible service to our clients," said Verma. "We believe in delivering nothing but the best. Our vision is to reach one billion seconds of guidance per day in the coming years. It's ambitious, but we are confident in our ability to make it a reality."

InstaAstro's team is meticulously selected through a 5 round, stringent interview process, ensuring that only the finest astrologers – those with a profound understanding of astrological concepts – are entrusted with guiding its clients. This focus on quality has projected the company to be a rapidly progressing organisation.

Interestingly, Nitin Verma's journey to founding InstaAstro was influenced by an unexpected encounter. It was a chance meeting with an astrologer during his initial entrepreneurial struggles that transformed his perspective on astrology. He wished to shift from engineering to entrepreneurship, but he wasn’t receiving the expected results in the beginning despite trying hard. However, when all seemed lost and he was on the verge of giving up, the astrologer predicted that Nitin would go on to start multiple companies. This surprising revelation gave him a renewed sense of hope. He eventually made it, ran two listed companies and, in 2021, launched InstaAstro. He has over 20 years of entrepreneurial experience today.

"I was sceptic about astrology," Verma admitted. "But that one encounter made me realise the potential of astrological guidance as a tool for navigating through the chaos and uncertainty that life often throws at us."

Motivated by this disclosure, Verma launched InstaAstro during the global pandemic. The company has since served as a reliable source of guidance and clarity for countless individuals grappling with the tumult and confusion in challenging times.

Today, InstaAstro isn't merely a platform for astrology enthusiasts. It's a haven for individuals seeking guidance on a multitude of life's concerns. The company's astrological services extend beyond traditional domains of love, marriage, and relationships. They deal in diverse aspects of life, including career planning, financial management, health, and travel. This also highly empowers those well-read astrologers who, in turn, attract the revenue they deserve, just like any other working professional.

InstaAstro's innovative business model, which prioritises sustained, high-quality service over immediate gains, has set a new precedent in the industry. Every week, the company hits new revenue records in astrology services. The company, thus, serves as a true inspiration. It is a powerful reminder that in a market as diverse and expansive as astrology, there is always room for innovation, quality, and a genuine desire to make a difference.

For more insights about InstaAstro and the unparalleled services it offers, please visit the InstaAstro website and app today.

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a Consumer connect initiative, This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

‘Wear anything in black, so that…’: Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar's message to Jacqueline Fernandez from jail

Patent dispute: Apple Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 unavailable at its retail stores

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan review: Netflix film beautifully shines lens at Gen Z's social media obsession, digital loneliness

Worst Indian film of 2023 earned Rs 1 lakh, actors didn't promote it; not Adipurush, Ganapath, Selfiee, Kisi Ka Bhai...

Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK arrested at Mumbai airport

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE