Indore temple stepwell collapse: Death toll rises to 35, 14 others rescued, search operation on

File Photo

The death toll in the Indore temple stepwell collapse incident has increased to 35, Indore Collector Dr Ilayaraja T said on Friday. "Total of 35 people died, one missing and 14 people have been rescued. Two people returned home safely after getting treatment. The search operation to trace persons reported missing is underway," Indore Collector said.

"The 18 hours long rescue operation started at around 12:30 on Thursday, and is still ongoing," Collector Ilayaraja T added. According to officials, a team of 75 army personnel along with NDRF and SDRF is engaged in the operation.

READ | DNA Special: Analysis of Indore temple floor collapse; Act of god or Act of fraud?

They are engaged in de-watering the stepwell and continue their search for people reported missing after the incident. "The process of de-watering is being carried out. Chief Minister is monitoring the situation continuously. We have also spoken regarding the movement of the Army. A small team has been moved to the location. NDRF is working too," Indore Collector Dr Ilayaraja T said while speaking to the media.

Speaking to ANI, Margaret Roy Gorinath, Operations Head of a private hospital in Indore said, "21 injured were brought here and out of which 3 were brought dead. 6 have been shifted to ICU. The injured are having limb injuries, and fractures. 3 children have also been brought here. All patients are being monitored."

READ | Amritpal Singh goes live on YouTube amid manhunt, says ‘will not surrender’: Top updates from video

The roof of a stepwell collapsed during a 'hawan' organized at Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal Temple in Patel Nagar area of Madhya Pradesh's Indore on the occasion of Ram Navami. According to eyewitnesses, more than 30 devotees fell into the stepwell after the accident that took place at around 12 pm on Thursday.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced Rs 5 lakh exgratia to the kin of the deceased while Rs 50,000 to the injured.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to take stock of the situation. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Extremely pained by the mishap in Indore. Spoke to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and took an update on the situation. The State Government is spearheading rescue and relief work at a quick pace. My prayers are with all those affected and their families."