DNA Special: Analysis of Indore temple floor collapse; Act of god or Act of fraud?

A temple in Indore constructed atop an old stepwell collapses taking 13 people's live.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 31, 2023, 06:37 AM IST

On the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, worship-aarti was going on in the ancient Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal temple of Indore. The whole atmosphere was Rammay. Suddenly the earth exploded with a loud noise and 25 people, including many children and women sunk into the hole. While some were saved in the incident. A huge hole in the temple triggered confusion and chaos among the devotees. This incident happened during Havan with over 25 people sitting on the terrace of the stepwell. 

The State Disaster Management and Police began the evacuation process immediately and started pulling out people one by one from the pit. Around 13 people have lost their lives. 

While the people are saying that it was an act of god, the question arises-- if god really wanted people to build a temple atop a stepwell? The administration was unaware of the stepwell underneath the temple and it was carrying a weight more than its capacity. 

The temple was not provided with any security to administer or control the crowd. The local people themselves are saying that this temple is built on top of a very old stepwell. Still, a huge number of people gathered on the roof of the stepwell. 

Local people have told that earlier there was a stepwell in the temple premises. But ten years ago when the expansion work of the temple was done, the stepwell was covered with a roof. And there the idols were established. To put it plainly, this temple was built by encroachment on the stepwell.

As per a letter, immediate action was demanded on the construction of temple on the land of Sneh Nagar Udyan, Zee news reported. The point to be noted here is that the temple in which 13 people died due to the collapse of the stepwell today, is built in this garden of Sneh Nagar.

In this letter, the Indore Municipality has been requested to stop the work being done in the garden and develop the garden for the use of common people. It has also been written in the same letter that the temples built in the garden should be demarcated and efforts to expand these temples should be stopped.

Even after this, the temple was built and a huge crowd gathered there. Is it really an act of god when people who are aware of the condition of the stepwell went to the temple to offer their praying or it is the fault of the administration that ignored the fact that this construction could one day result into taking people's lives? 

