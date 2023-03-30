Amritpal Singh goes live on YouTube amid manhunt, says ‘will not surrender’: Top updates from video

Waris Punjab De chief and Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh (File photo)

Khalistani leader and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh, on the 13th day of the manhunt launched against him, released a video on YouTube where he dismissed all reports of him surrendering to the authorities. This is the second video that he has released since he evaded arrest, consecutively.

Amritpal Singh, who is currently wanted by the Punjab Police and has been deemed a fugitive, went live on YouTube and said that he will not surrender, as opposed to the reports surfacing yesterday which said that he will surrender to the Akal Takht inside Golden Temple.

Here are the top updates from Amritpal Singh’s latest video on YouTube –

In the video uploaded by Amritpal Singh on YouTube, the Khalistani leader said that will now surrender before the authorities and will not be arrested anytime soon.

Amritpal Singh further reiterated that despite the ‘hue and cry’ notice issued against him, he does not consider himself a fugitive, and will appear in front of the world soon.

Speaking in Punjabi, the Khalistani leader said in the YouTube video, “Those who feel that I have turned fugitive and I have left my associates, they should not keep this illusion in their mind. I do not fear death.”

The fugitive, who is wanted on many criminal charges such as murder and kidnapping, also said that he does not fear death. He also sent a message to his family, urging them to “stay strong”.

Amritpal Singh said that if the government wanted to arrest him, they could have come to his house and made him surrender. He said, “God helped me escape”.

He requested the leader of the Akal Takht to protest against the actions of the government and the police, urging them to raise their voice against the crackdown against the Waris Punjab De members.

Amritpal Singh has been absconding for the last 13 days, with the Punjab police coordinating with Delhi, Haryana, and other intelligence authorities to nab the fugitive. Meanwhile, the Khalistani leader has made it clear that he will not surrender to the authorities.

