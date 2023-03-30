Search icon
Indore temple’s stepwell collapses during Ram Navami celebration, several trapped in debris, rescue ops on

Stepwell at the temple collapses during Ram Navami in Indore, injuring multiple people.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 30, 2023, 02:10 PM IST

Picture: ANI

A major accident occurred during Ram Navami at the Shri Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal Temple in Patel Nagar, near Sneh Nagar in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Reports indicate that during worship, the stepwell at the temple suddenly collapsed, and approximately 18-20 people fell into the bawni below, including women and children. Many people were feared trapped in the aftermath of the incident.

The administration, including the police, district administration, and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), immediately responded to the situation, and several ambulances were deployed to the scene. Approximately eight people were evacuated from the temple and sent to the hospital.

The temple is renowned for its grand celebrations of the festival of Ram Navami each year, which attracts devotees from far and wide. Eyewitnesses reported that a large crowd of devotees had gathered on the roof of the ancient bawdi in the temple during the religious program when the roof gave way under the weight of the people.

The SDIRF and police arrived promptly and began relief work to rescue those who had fallen and to search for any other individuals trapped in the rubble. The incident has caused widespread concern, and the authorities are conducting a thorough investigation into the cause of the collapse.

