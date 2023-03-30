Nitin Gadkari gives Mumbai-Goa highway update, announces new Morbe-Karanjade road for Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: He said the government is mulling to introduce satellite-based fare collection on highways.

New Delhi: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday announced that the Morbe-Karanjade road will be constructed at a cost of Rs 13,000 crore, which will go through the Jawaharlal Nehru Port and reduce the time taken for Delhi-Mumbai transit to 12 hours. He also said that the Mumbai-Goa highway will be completed by December this year. He was speaking at an event in Panvel.

He also announced that the construction for the Kalamboli junction and Pagode junction will begin soon.

He said the Mumbai-Goa national highway will boost development of the Konkan region.

"The Mumbai-Goa highway touches 66 tourism spots in Maharashtra's Konkan. It will give development a high boost. It will also ensure quick transportation of fruits and other produce the region is famous for," Gadkari said.

He blamed the contractors who were given two stretches for construction in 2011 for the delay. The highway is being built and widened in 11 phases.

"However, all matters are resolved now and the highway, which also connects JNPT and Dighi port, will help in the progress of the country," Gadkari said.

He advised state governments to build roads that are 6-8 inches at the top so that they have a life of 50 years. He said the black spots should be mended regularly for the maintenance of roads.

"India sees 5 lakh road accidents a year, of which 1.5 lakh are fatal, with many of those dead in the 18-34 age group. This is distressing. All efforts must be taken to curb accidents," he said.

He said the government is mulling to introduce satellite-based fare collection on highways as toll booths obstruct the free flow of traffic.

With inputs from PTI