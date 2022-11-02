Indore: Interior designer died by suicide, helpless husband watches on CCTV from Bhilai

Indore news: The police are investigating the case. (File)

In a shocking incident, an interior designer died by suicide in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district. Her husband watched his wife dead on the CCTV camera installed in her house but couldn't do anything as he was sitting miles away.

The name of the deceased is Karuna Sharma. The woman's husband her on CCTV camera and called her but she didn't pick up the phone. Then he called his neighbours who broke open the door but were too late. Karuna had died by then. They called the police.

The police found a suicide note of four pages.

The woman and her husband Uttam Sharma used to live in the Kanchan Vihar colony. Uttam works in Chhattisgarh's Bhilai.

They were reeling under debt.

On Monday, Karuna returned to her house. When Uttam called her, she didn't pick up the phone. When he saw the CCTV footage of the house, she appeared hanging.

The neighbours also called a nurse to help her but she had died by then.

The police are investigating the case.