India to host UNSC counter terror meet on October 28, 29: Know what’s on agenda, countries to attend

India is all set to host the UNSC counter-terror meeting in the country this week, set to host leaders from across the world.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 26, 2022, 08:51 PM IST

India to host UNSC counter terror meet on October 28, 29: Know what’s on agenda, countries to attend
India's UN Representative Ruchira Kamboj (Photo - ANI)

The UN Security Council Counter-Terrorism Committee will be holding a meeting in India this month, set to assemble in Mumbai and Delhi on October 28 and 29, 2022. The anti-terror meeting of the United Nations has several crucial topics on agenda this year.

The overarching theme of this year’s UNSC counter-terrorism meeting in India is ‘Countering the use of new and emerging technologies for terrorist purposes. The aim of this meeting is to find new ways to tackle terrorism across the globe.

Addressing a joint media briefing here, Ruchira Kamboj, India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations who is also Chair of the Counter-Terrorism Committee, said that terrorism remains one of the most serious threats to international peace and security and misuse of emerging technologies was an issue of increasing concern.

Meanwhile, the two-day anti-terror meeting in India will have several things on agenda, with primary issues dealing with the use of internet, new payment mechanisms, and drones being used by terrorists.

Kamboj said, “Terrorism remains one of the most serious threats to international peace and security. With the growing prevalence of technology and rapid rise in digitisation, addressing the use of new and emerging technologies for terrorist purposes has become an issue of increasing concern.”

She said the focus will be on the increasing threat of use for terrorist purposes of three significant technologies - the internet, including social media, new payment technologies, and fundraising methods, and unmanned aerial systems including drones.

It is expected that the UNSC representatives of all the countries that are a part of the United Nations (UN) will be present in India during the counter-terror meeting to discuss these issues.

India is currently the Chair of the Security Council Counter-Terrorism Committee. The UNSC counter-terror meeting is being conducted as a tribute to the victims of terrorist attacks, according to the representatives.

(With ANI inputs)

