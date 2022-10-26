Cyclone Sitrang wreaks havoc across Assam, other states; ICG saves lives of 20 Bangladeshi fishermen from sea | Photo: ANI

Several eastern and northeastern Indian states, as well as Bangladesh, have been hit by Cyclone Sitrang. Assam's situation is still dire as of Tuesday since the flood brought on by Cyclone "Sitrang" has affected around 1100 people in 83 villages.

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) managed to save the lives of 20 Bangladeshi fishermen in the Bay of Bengal after Cyclone Sitrang, which ravaged property worth crores of rupees. A senior ICG officer claims that the fishermen were sighted on Tuesday close to the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) between India and Bangladesh during a usual post-cyclone "sanitisation" sortie by a Dornier.

Due to Cyclone Sitrang's severe rainfall and storm in Assam, several homes were wrecked. The Assam State Disaster Management Authority reports that a storm has affected 1146 citizens. The cyclonic storm on Monday night uprooted numerous trees and electrical poles in the state's Nagaon area.

According to reports, a storm in the central Assam district damaged a number of residences in the Kaliabor, Bamuni, Sakmuthia tea plantation, and Boraligaon areas. As of yet, there have been no storm-related fatalities in the region.

In the midst of the cyclone "Sitrang" alert, the tides have reached the coast of Bakkhali Beach in South 24 Parganas, West Bengal. Tourists and locals are being warned not to approach the sea by civil defence.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported on Tuesday that the fraction of the cyclonic storm "Sitrang," which caused a deep depression over Bangladesh, has further damaged a depression over northeast Bangladesh, north-northeast of Agartala and south-southwest of Shillong.

At least 35 people were killed as Cyclone Sitrang destroyed Bangladesh's southern and central coastlines after making landfall overnight. Numerous homes were destroyed, according to authorities and media sources.

In the early hours of Tuesday, Sitrang made landfall in Bangladesh and then weakened to a tropical depression, as reported by the Bengali daily newspaper Prothom Alo. The cyclone destroyed homes and other infrastructure, uprooted trees, interfered with road communication, and killed 35 lives, according to newspaper tally reports and unofficial figures.

(With inputs from agencies)