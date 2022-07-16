India has moved from cooperative federalism to 'coercive unilateralism': Kapil Sibal

Kapil Sibal

Former Congress leader and MP Kapil Sibal on Saturday said the country has shifted from cooperative federalism to "coercive unilateralism" under BJP's leadership.

“Let’s not fool ourselves, there is no cooperative federalism. From Cooperative Federalism we have now moved to Coercive Unilateralism. If India is union of states then today it’s the Union that ruling the states trying to control the states”, Kapil Sibal said.

He criticised a recent order that forbade MPs from participating in any type of demonstration within the boundaries of Parliament House, calling it "inacceptable.", calling it "inacceptable."

Sibal, who left the Congress a few months ago and is now an independent Rajya Sabha MP, claimed that the federal system has been weakened and that the "Constitution has been disfigured just for the sake of power and only power."

"The Planning Commission, where states could express their concerns and make demands, has been replaced by NITI Aayog. The dialogue and discussion process is completely absent. "We have evolved from cooperative federalism to coercive unilateralism," Sibal said during a federalism seminar "The Discourse 2022."

"Office of the governors and the central agencies have turned into a long arm of the government," he said.

Later, while talking to reporters Sibal criticised the recent order to ban protests in Parliament.

"A day might come when they might ask us that we need to stop protest across the country," he asserted.

Demonstrations, dharnas, and religious ceremonies are not permitted within the premises of the Parliament House, according to a circular issued by the Rajya Sabha Secretariat, which has enraged the opposition despite the fact that Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has insisted on issuing such notices for years.