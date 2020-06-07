India, China agree to resolve border issue peacefully

Just a day after India and China military commanders held "cordial and positive" talks at Chushul-Moldo point along the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has confirmed that the two nations have agreed to resolve the situation "peacefully" in the border areas by carrying on with the military and diplomatic engagements.

The Indian delegation led by 14 Corps Commander Lt Gen Harinder Singh met his Chinese equivalent Maj Gen Liu Lin, commander of South Xinjiang Military Region of the Chinese People's Liberation Army, on Saturday (June 6) to discuss the ongoing issues in Eastern Ladakh.

In an official statement on Sunday (June 7), the MEA confirmed that the meeting between the Corps Commander based in Leh and the Chinese Commander took place in a "cordial and positive atmosphere".

Also read Four satellites launched by China in two days: Report

"Both sides agreed to peacefully resolve the situation in the border areas in accordance with various bilateral agreements and keeping in view the agreement between the leaders that peace and tranquillity in the India-China border regions is essential for the overall development of bilateral relations," the statement read.

They also added how this year also marks the 70th anniversary of the foundation of diplomatic relations between the two nations and agreed that an early resolution would help in the further development of the relationship.

"Accordingly, the two sides will continue the military and diplomatic engagements to resolve the situation and to ensure peace and tranquillity in the border areas," it further read.

China has already moved its troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Eastern Ladakh zone including the Finger area, Pangong Tso Lake, and Galwan Nala zone.

The meeting between the military commanders was to debate and resolve the stand-off situation in Eastern Ladakh.

Soon after which the Directorate General of Military Operations briefed the Ministry of External Affairs and other concerned government officials about the discussions.

Earlier on Friday, officials of India and China spoke over video-call with the two sides debating that they should handle "their differences through peaceful discussion".