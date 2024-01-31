'INDIA bloc will fight...': Jharkhand Congress chief as Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' prepares to enter state

Meanwhile, Jharkhand State Minister Banna Gupta said, "All the MLAs are fully committed to their alliance leader, Hemant Soren. Congress and RJD workers will stay united with JMM. We are all completely confident and satisfied. There is no need to worry; everything is normal."

Jharkhand State Congress President Rajesh Thakur has said that the INDIA bloc will strongly fight against "injustice by the ruling BJP" with full force. This comes as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' nears completion in Bihar and is expected to enter Jharkhand today.

A meeting of the INDIA bloc was held at the Jharkhand Chief Minister's residence on Tuesday evening. Rajesh Thakur said, "Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' is coming here. We will fight against injustice with full force. We are ready for everything and will tell them (BJP) that we will not tolerate injustice under any circumstances. We are not scared, we will fight."

He further said that those who are calling CM Hemant Soren a fugitive will be given a strong response after framing a policy. The remark by Congress leaders comes on the backdrop of ED investigating Soren's properties in an alleged land scam case.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand State Minister Banna Gupta said, "All the MLAs are fully committed to their alliance leader, Hemant Soren. Congress and RJD workers will stay united with JMM. We are all completely confident and satisfied. There is no need to worry; everything is normal."

After the meeting was concluded late at night at Soren's residence in Ranchi, JMM MP Mahua Maji informed that in the meeting, Hemant Soren said that he is ready to face the Enforcement Directorate on January 31 and has absolutely no fears. Congress MLA Pradeep Yadav also reposed their faith in Hemant Soren in the meeting.

Earlier, the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, led by Rahul Gandhi, received a rousing welcome from the people of the Seemanchal region of Bihar. The people of the Seemanchal region of Bihar gave a tremendous welcome to the yatra and Rahul Gandhi, Jairam Ramesh said in a post on 'X' on Tuesday.

"The last two days have been quite amazing for the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. With the former chief minister of Bihar leaving the INDIA coalition and the current chief minister of Bihar joining the NDA as soon as the yatra entered the state, there was a fear of low public response. Contrary to that, the people of the Seemanchal region of Bihar gave a tremendous welcome to the yatra and Rahul Gandhi. The public meeting in Purnia is a direct proof of that," Jairam Ramesh said in a post on 'X'.

READ | Hemant Soren ready to face ED,' says JMM leaders; BJP says Jharkhand CM involved in 'massive corruption'