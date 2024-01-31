Twitter
Headlines

'INDIA bloc will fight...': Jharkhand Congress chief as Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' prepares to enter state

Weather update: Delhi-NCR records coldest January in 13 years, check temperature

Meet actress who rejected blockbuster films of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, career got ruined, she is now..

Fighter box office collection day 6: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone-starrer dips further, earns Rs 7.75 crore

'Hemant Soren ready to face ED,' says JMM leaders; BJP says Jharkhand CM involved in 'massive corruption'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet actress who rejected blockbuster films of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, career got ruined, she is now..

NASA's Hubble telescope discovers water vapor In small exoplanet's atmosphere

Shantanu Maheshwari falls prey to bank fraud, shares details of 'unsettling situation'

5 most expensive wedding rings in the world

9 gluten free breakfast dishes

9 times Paresh Rawan inspired us with strong messages

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Bigg Boss 17 | Mannara: I Was Taken For Granted For By Munawar Faruqui, But...

Bigg Boss 17 | Abhishek Kumar Says Isha, Samarth Chapter Is 'Done And Dusted'

Bigg Boss 17 | Arun Mashettey Compares Munawar Faruqui To Dog: 'Kutte Ki Dum...'

Meet actress who rejected blockbuster films of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, career got ruined, she is now..

Fighter box office collection day 6: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone-starrer dips further, earns Rs 7.75 crore

Shantanu Maheshwari falls prey to bank fraud, shares details of 'unsettling situation'

HomeIndia

India

'INDIA bloc will fight...': Jharkhand Congress chief as Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' prepares to enter state

Meanwhile, Jharkhand State Minister Banna Gupta said, "All the MLAs are fully committed to their alliance leader, Hemant Soren. Congress and RJD workers will stay united with JMM. We are all completely confident and satisfied. There is no need to worry; everything is normal."

article-main

ANI

Updated: Jan 31, 2024, 08:12 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Jharkhand State Congress President Rajesh Thakur has said that the INDIA bloc will strongly fight against "injustice by the ruling BJP" with full force. This comes as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' nears completion in Bihar and is expected to enter Jharkhand today.

A meeting of the INDIA bloc was held at the Jharkhand Chief Minister's residence on Tuesday evening. Rajesh Thakur said, "Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' is coming here. We will fight against injustice with full force. We are ready for everything and will tell them (BJP) that we will not tolerate injustice under any circumstances. We are not scared, we will fight."

He further said that those who are calling CM Hemant Soren a fugitive will be given a strong response after framing a policy. The remark by Congress leaders comes on the backdrop of ED investigating Soren's properties in an alleged land scam case. 

Meanwhile, Jharkhand State Minister Banna Gupta said, "All the MLAs are fully committed to their alliance leader, Hemant Soren. Congress and RJD workers will stay united with JMM. We are all completely confident and satisfied. There is no need to worry; everything is normal."

After the meeting was concluded late at night at Soren's residence in Ranchi, JMM MP Mahua Maji informed that in the meeting, Hemant Soren said that he is ready to face the Enforcement Directorate on January 31 and has absolutely no fears. Congress MLA Pradeep Yadav also reposed their faith in Hemant Soren in the meeting.

Earlier, the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, led by Rahul Gandhi, received a rousing welcome from the people of the Seemanchal region of Bihar. The people of the Seemanchal region of Bihar gave a tremendous welcome to the yatra and Rahul Gandhi, Jairam Ramesh said in a post on 'X' on Tuesday.

"The last two days have been quite amazing for the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. With the former chief minister of Bihar leaving the INDIA coalition and the current chief minister of Bihar joining the NDA as soon as the yatra entered the state, there was a fear of low public response. Contrary to that, the people of the Seemanchal region of Bihar gave a tremendous welcome to the yatra and Rahul Gandhi. The public meeting in Purnia is a direct proof of that," Jairam Ramesh said in a post on 'X'. 

READ | Hemant Soren ready to face ED,' says JMM leaders; BJP says Jharkhand CM involved in 'massive corruption'

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Dekh le bhai Chintu': Vicky Jain's mother takes a dig at Samarth Jurel, calls him 'chote log' in viral video

India’s Vibrant Startup Ecosystem Takes Center Stage at Pioneering Silicon 24 Hackathon

Meet Saurabh Kumar, 30-year-old uncapped spinner picked for Indian Test squad against England, he is...

Leading ARC of Northern India trusts Servosys Solutions to transform NPA management and achieving its futuristic vision

OnePlus 12 goes on sale in India with discount up to Rs 10,000: Price, offers and more

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE