'Hemant Soren ready to face ED,' says JMM leaders; BJP says Jharkhand CM involved in 'massive corruption'

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) General Secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya, questioned the authenticity of the seizure of Rs 36 lakh and two cars by the Enforcement Directorate from the residence of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and said that the seizure seems to be "planted".

ANI

Updated: Jan 31, 2024, 06:44 AM IST

In a move to quash rumours that "Hemant Soren has been absconding", Jharkhand Chief Minister held a series of meetings with party leaders and various MLAs of the INDIA bloc at his residence on Monday. However, the BJP said that people have no expectations from the Jharkhand Chief Minister as he is deeply involved in massive corruption and has made it is source of income.

Union Minister Arjun Munda said, "What will the people of Jharkhand think of a CM who disappears- he came to Delhi and then disappeared...He is then out of the scene...An institution is formed to protect the rights of the citizens and to give a corruption-free government..." After the meeting was concluded late at night at Soren's residence in Ranchi, JMM MP Mahua Maji informed that in the meeting Hemant Soren said that he is ready to face the Enforcement Directorate on January 31 and has absolutely no fears.

"The BJP spread chaos by declaring the CM an absconder and whatnot. The atmosphere was maligned. To stop that, the CM called for a meeting. He said that there is nothing to fear I have come and I will face the ED tomorrow," Mahua Maji told ANI. Congress MLA Pradeep Yadav also reposed their faith in Hemant Soren in the meeting.

"All the MLAs of INDIA Alliance were present. All MLAs showed their faith in the leadership of CM Hemant Soren. We will not let the BJP reach the CM's chair," he said. 

"When ED was called on January 31, on whose instructions did ED go to his house in Delhi? It is being said that 36 lakh were recovered. Is someone authorised to enter one's house in his absence? Whether the recovered money was not planted by the ED or Babulal Marandi," said Supriyo Bhattacharya during a press conference on Tuesday. 

Officials of the ED on Monday searched Soren's residence in South Delhi in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam case.

Earlier today, Jharkhand BJP chief Babulal Marandi said that Soren is himself involved in the looting of mineral wealth. "The government said that it would provide jobs to 5 lakh people, but nothing happened. Today, the situation is such that you can't have any expectations with this government because, in the manner in which Hemant Soren is himself involved in the loot of mineral wealth, the land is being looted under his protection, and in a manner, they are also looting when it comes to appointments--they have made it a source of income," the Jharkhand BJP chief said.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren chaired a meeting with ministers of his ruling coalition on Tuesday amid allegations by the BJP that the JMM chief was "absconding" to avoid the Enforcement Directorate's probe into an alleged land scam case. The chief of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) was seen coming out of his residence in Ranchi today ahead of the meeting.

The Chief Minister's Office in Jharkhand released pictures of Soren's meeting with alliance party leaders today. On Monday, officials from the ED had visited Soren's residence in Delhi to question him. The central agency seized two cars and Rs 36 lakh but did not find the JMM leader. Following this, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey alleged that the Jharkhand CM was a "bhagoda" (on the run) and that there was a proposal to make Soren's wife Chief Minister of the state.

In a post on social media platform X, Dubey said, "Hemant Soren ji has called his own, JMM, Congress, and allied MLAs to reach Ranchi with their luggage and bags. According to the information, there is a proposal to make Kalpana Soren ji (Hemant Soren's wife) Chief Minister."

As per sources, the ED had issued a fresh summons to Soren, asking him to be available for questioning on January 29 or 31, or else the agency itself will go to him for questioning. This is the tenth summons issued to the Jharkhand Chief Minister, by the ED.

Soren, in a letter to the Enforcement Directorate, said he will record his statement before the agency officials at 1 pm on Wednesday, January 31, at his residence in Ranchi. The Jharkhand chief minister alleged that questioning him at this time was more political and was meant to disrupt the functioning of his government.

Questioning by the ED at a time when the Budget Session of the Legislative Assembly is scheduled (February 2- 29) "reeks of malice" and "reveals your political agenda to disrupt the functioning of the State Government and prevent an elected representative of the people from discharging his official duties," the letter read. 

