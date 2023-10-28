Headlines

India abstains on UN vote calling for humanitarian truce in Israel-Hamas conflict

India

India abstains on UN vote calling for humanitarian truce in Israel-Hamas conflict

India supported a rejected Canadian amendment that called for denouncing Hamas.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 28, 2023, 09:31 AM IST

India has abstained in the UN General Assembly on a resolution that called for an immediate humanitarian truce in the Israel-Hamas conflict leading to a cessation of hostilities. It also called for unhindered humanitarian access in the Gaza Strip.

Israel has launched a massive counter-offensive against Hamas after unprecedented attacks by the militant group on October 7 killed more than 1,400 people.

While Delhi has previously stated its support for Israel, throughout the past three weeks it has walked a diplomatic tightrope on the Israel-Hamas conflict by speaking with Palestinian officials and providing relief to Gaza's citizens.

The 193 members of the UN General Assembly (UNGA), which met in a resumed 10th Emergency Special Session, voted on the draft resolution submitted by Jordan and co-sponsored by more than 40 nations including Bangladesh, Maldives, Pakistan, Russia and South Africa.

With 120 countries voting in favour, 14 voting against, and 45 abstaining, the resolution titled "Protection of Civilians and upholding legal and humanitarian obligations" was overwhelmingly adopted. Other than India, the following nations refrained: Australia, Canada, Germany, Japan, Ukraine, and the UK.

The 193-member UNGA had a look at a change to the resolution that was co-sponsored by the US and Canada before casting its vote on the resolution. 

The proposed amendment from Canada sought to include a paragraph in the resolution stating that the general assembly “unequivocally rejects and condemns the terrorist attacks by Hamas that took place in Israel starting on 7 October 2023 and the taking of hostages, demands the safety, well-being and humane treatment of the hostages in compliance with international law, and calls for their immediate and unconditional release”.

Along with 87 other countries, India voted in favour of the change; 55 other members voted against it, and 23 abstained. The two-thirds majority of members present and voting prevented the draft amendment from being accepted. Dennis Francis, the 78th session of the UNGA's president, declared that the proposed amendment could not be approved. 

(with inputs from PTI)

