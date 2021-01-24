IMD predicts cold wave conditions over North India for next 3-4 days

Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh can witness cold to severe cold waves during January 26 to January 27.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted chilly weather today, with cold wave conditions likely to prevail over north India for the next 3-4 days. Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh can witness cold to severe cold waves during January 26 to January 27.

According to IMD, cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are in the forecast for isolated pockets of Haryana on January 24, over Rajasthan between January 24-27 and across Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh on January 26 and 27.

Under the influence of western disturbances lying over parts of northern Pakistan and neighbourhood‍ as cyclonic circulation, northern Indian states including the Himalayas can likely witness rain, thunderstorm and snow during the next few days.

Meanwhile, the prediction also adds that cold day to severe cold day conditions are expected in some pockets of Uttar Pradesh for the next 2-3 days.

IMD's regional met centre in New Delhi has issued orange alerts over Uttar Pradesh for today and across Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi for today and tomorrow. An orange alert urges residents to 'be prepared' for rough conditions.

Along with the cold, dense to very dense fog is also likely to engulf some pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and north Rajasthan over the next 4-5 days, along with Bihar and north Madhya Pradesh for the next 2-3 days.

As per the IMD standards, cold wave conditions in northern plains of India are declared when the minimum temperature falls below 4 degrees Celsius and a severe cold wave condition is declared when the minimum temperature in plains falls below 2 degrees Celsius.