‘If you roam outside, we will make you listen to the song on loop’: How Jaipur Police takes sly dig at ‘Masakali 2.0

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and Jaipur Police have waded into the 'Masakali' debate and clearly their loyalties are with A R Rahman's peppy original from "Delhi 6".

A remix of the song, dubbed as 'Masakali 2.0' has upset the music lovers in the country as well as the original creators.

The latest one to join the list is Jaipur Police wh said they will use the latest remix to punish those who would be caught “unnecessarily roaming outside” in the city during the nationwide lockdown.

“If you are unnecessarily roaming outside we will put you in a room and play ‘Masakali 2.0’ on loop,” an image posted on Jaipur Police’s official Twitter handle read.

People were quite delighted to see this amusing post from Jaipur police...

Trolling level infinity — Corona Warrior (ᴀʀʏᴀɴ ᴀsʜʀᴀғ) (@hikerbaba1) April 9, 2020

That's is savage...killing lot of birds with one shot.. Great sense ot dark humour haha can't stop laughing — Vikesh Shah (@vikeshmshah) April 10, 2020

Ha ha ha swag level — Sathyashree Joshi (@SathyashreeJ) April 9, 2020

What an idea sir ji — Vinsee Panwar (@D_Vinsee) April 11, 2020

Earlier to this, DMRC tweeted a sweet ode to the original.

The song, penned by lyricist Prasoon Joshi, featured actor Sonam Kapoor grooving to the music during a metro ride and at one point exiting from the Rajiv Chowk metro station.

Referring to the memorable moment from the Rakyesh Omprakash-directed film, DMRC’s official Twitter handle said nothing can recreate the magic of the original song.

"Nothing beats the original track, plus we have a bias as we feature in it. #Masakali2”," DMRC tweeted with a video of the original song.

Nothing beats the original track, plus we have a bias as we feature in it. #Masakali2https://t.co/2t0MT0JijR — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) April 10, 2020

Sonam retweeted it with a heart sign, prompting another reply from DMRC.

"Thank you Sonam Kapoor. Once everything is back to normal, we would love to take you on a trip to Delhi 6 again," the tweet read.

Music composer Rahman, Mehra, lyricist Prasoon Joshi, and singer Mohit Chauhan have also expressed their disappointment with the recreated version.

The new song was released on Wednesday last week by Bhushan Kumar''s T-series. The new version comes from composer Tanishq Bagchi and singers Tulsi Kumar and Sachet Tandon.