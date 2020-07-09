ICSE, ISC Results 2020: CISCE to release class 10th, class 12th results today at cisce.org

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will declare the class 10th ICSE and class 12th ISC results on Friday, July 10 at the board's official website cisce.org.

According to an official statement by the board, results of Class X (ICSE) and Class XII (ISC) Year 2020 Examinations will be declared on Friday, 10th July 2020 at 3 PM.

The results of the ICSE and ISC Year 2020 Examinations will be made available through the CAREERS Portal of the Council, the Website of the Council and through SMS, the board said. The schools can access the results by logging into the CAREERS Portal of the Council using the Principal's login ID and password, it added.

Students can access the results directly from the CISCE website.

Follow these steps to check your ICSE, ISC result:

Step 1: Log on to official website at https://www.cisce.org/

Step 2: Click on the link 'Results 2020'.

Step 3: Select ICSE or ISC, as applicable, from the Course option.

Step 4: For accessing the ICSE Year 2020 Examination Results, enter Unique ID, Index No. and CAPTCHA as shown on the screen.

Step 5: For accessing the ISC Year 2020 Examination Results, enter Unique ID, Index No. and CAPTCHA as shown on the screen.

Step 6: Result will now appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download and take a print-out for a future reference.

The results of individual candidates can also be received through SMS.

Steps to be followed for receiving ICSE, ISC results through SMS:

Step 1. For receiving the ICSE Year 2020 Examination Results through SMS, type Unique ID in the following way: ICSE 1234567 (Seven Digit Unique ID)

Step 2. For receiving the ISC Year 2020 Examination Results through SMS, type Unique ID in the following way: ISC 1234567 (Seven Digit Unique ID)

Step 3. Send the message to the number: 09248082883

Step 4. The result will be displayed in the following format: SHASHANK TIWARI ENG-98, HIN-87, HCG-95, MAT-98. SCI-90. CTA-100, SUPW-A, PCA

Recheck:

The CISCE has made a provision for the candidates to apply for recheck directly through the Council's website www.cisce.orq Recheck will be conducted ONLY for those subjects for which the written examinations have taken place. Recheck charges for ICSE will be Rs.1000/- per paper and for ISC will be Rs. 1000/-per subject.

In addition, the provision of applying for recheck of the results by the Head of the School through the CAREERS Portal is also available.

The online module for submitting the request for recheck of the results will remain open for ONLY SEVEN DAYS from the day of the declaration of the results. (From 10th July 2020 till 16th July 2020).

Earlier last month, the board had told the Supreme Court that all the exams of the remaining subjects had been cancelled, The assessment in the subjects for which exams could be held is based on the student's performance in the last three internal exams. ICSE Board students will not have the option of re-examination, either class XII, or class X. The results for ICSE students would be declared on the basis of past performances.