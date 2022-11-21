IAS Tina Dabi scolds contractor as she conducts surprise inspection at Jaisalmer hospital (Photo: Zee Media Bureau)

IAS Tina Dabi, who is the District Magistrate of Jaisalmer in Rajasthan, has recently conducted a surprise inspection of Jawahar Chikitsalaya in the city. The UPSC 2015 topper got angry when she saw filth in the hospital. The young IAS officer also scolded the contractor and gave strict instructions to do the needful.

The DM said that negligence regarding the health of the people will not be tolerated. She did a surprise inspection of the trauma center, OPD, medical ward, drug center, surgical ward, lab and dialysis unit etc. in the hospital.

While instructing senior medical officer Dr VK Verma, she said that every patient coming to the hospital should get better treatment. Apart from this, she also instructed that they also get free medicines and check-up facilities.

Apart from this, the Collector of Jaisalmer Dabi met the patients admitted in the hospital and inquired about their condition. She also took feedback from the patients regarding the free facilities being provided in the hospital.

IAS Tina Dabi topped the UPSC Civil Services Examination in 2015. As a District Collector, she often remains in discussion regarding her works. Tina Dabi remains active on social media as well. He has thousands of followers on social media.