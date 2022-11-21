Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

IAS Tina Dabi scolds contractor as she conducts surprise inspection at Jaisalmer hospital

IAS Tina Dabi also met patients admitted to the hospital and inquired about their condition.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 21, 2022, 10:43 PM IST

IAS Tina Dabi scolds contractor as she conducts surprise inspection at Jaisalmer hospital
IAS Tina Dabi scolds contractor as she conducts surprise inspection at Jaisalmer hospital (Photo: Zee Media Bureau)

IAS Tina Dabi, who is the District Magistrate of Jaisalmer in Rajasthan, has recently conducted a surprise inspection of Jawahar Chikitsalaya in the city. The UPSC 2015 topper got angry when she saw filth in the hospital. The young IAS officer also scolded the contractor and gave strict instructions to do the needful.

The DM said that negligence regarding the health of the people will not be tolerated. She did a surprise inspection of the trauma center, OPD, medical ward, drug center, surgical ward, lab and dialysis unit etc. in the hospital.

While instructing senior medical officer Dr VK Verma, she said that every patient coming to the hospital should get better treatment. Apart from this, she also instructed that they also get free medicines and check-up facilities.

Apart from this, the Collector of Jaisalmer Dabi met the patients admitted in the hospital and inquired about their condition. She also took feedback from the patients regarding the free facilities being provided in the hospital.

READ | Move into THIS town and receive Rs 25 lakh as reward 

IAS Tina Dabi topped the UPSC Civil Services Examination in 2015. As a District Collector, she often remains in discussion regarding her works. Tina Dabi remains active on social media as well. He has thousands of followers on social media.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Navratri 2022: Food items people with diabetes should eat and avoid while fasting
Home remedies for dandruff in winters, check out these useful tips
Yoga for anxiety: These 5 Yoga asanas will help you deal with stress
Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu vs Prabhas' Adipurush vs Ajith Kumar's Thunivu: Box office clashes during Sankranti 2023
Don't like bitter gourd? Know its not so bitter health benefits
Speed Reads
More
First-image
DU UG Admissions 2022: Delhi University CSAS spot round seat allocation released at du.ac.in
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.