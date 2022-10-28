IAS officer Tina Dabi's husband Pradeep Gawande transferred by Rajasthan government

Tina Dabi was shot into the limelight in 2015 after she secured the first rank in UPSC (File)

The Rajasthan government has shunted 30 IAS officers, including popular IAS officer Tina Dabi's husband Pradeep Gawande. Among those transferred are four district collectors.

As per reports, the state personnel department has issued official orders regarding the transfers. Antar Singh Nehra has been made the divisional commissioner of Rajasthan capital Jaipur. IAS Naveen Mahajan has been shunted out of the post of principal secretary of the PWD Department. He has been replaced by Vaibhav Galaria, who was formerly the principal secretary of the health department.

These two officers had been called out by CM Ashok Gehlot for the state of roads in Rajasthan and unclean hospitals, Hindustan reported.

Sandeep Verma has been posted as Principal Secretary, Information and Technology Department. Anand Kumar has been posted as Principal Secretary, the Home and Defense Department.

Pradeep Gawande has been appointed as Commissioner, the Colonization Department of Bikaner.

Tina Dabi, one of the most well-known IAS officers in the country, is currently the district collector of Rajasthan's Jaisalmer.

Last week, a video of Tina Dabi went viral in which she defended herself against firecrackers on Diwali. Watch Tina Dabi's Viral Video Here.

Tina Dabi and Dr. Gawande got married earlier this year in Jaipur.

Tina Dabi was shot into the limelight in 2015 after she secured the first rank in UPSC. She married Athar Aamir Khan, who secured the second rank. A few years ago, they divorced.

Athar Aamir Khan is also married this year to Dr. Mehreen Qazi.

Before joining the Indian Administrative Examination, Dr. Pradeep worked as a medical doctor.

He cleared IAS in 2012, securing AIR 478.