Here's why MP police razed illegal hotel of suspended BJP leader Mishri Chand Gupta in Sagar; watch viral video

In response to public outrage over the Jagdish Yadav murder case, the district administration demolished Mishri Chand Gupta's illegal hotel in Sagar on Tuesday. Gupta is a suspended BJP politician.

On December 22, the BJP leader is alleged to have run over Jagdish Yadav with his SUV, killing him. On Tuesday night, a special crew from Indore used 60 dynamite blasts to destroy the hotel. The structure collapsed in a matter of seconds.

#WATCH | MP | Police razed illegal hotel of suspended BJP leader Mishri Chand Gupta after public protest over Jagdish Yadav murder case in Sagar



"There has been no loss of any kind. Only the building was demolished," said Collector Deepak Arya

The Hotel Jairam Palace of Mishri Chand Gupta was situated near the Makaronia intersection in Sagar.

According to police officials, news outlet ANI stated that when Jagdish went to get a car from the dairy farm, he got into a fight with Mishrichand Gupta's family members over a long-standing disagreement. Later, the debate became heated, and the accused brutally beat the victim. Additionally, the accused ran over the victim with a four-wheeler before escaping.

It is pertinent to note that independent Councilor Kiran Yadav's nephew, Jagdish Yadav, died. In the elections for the local board, Kiran Yadav defeated Meena, the wife of Mishri Chand Gupta, by 83 votes. According to the rumours, Jagdish was killed during this hostility. He lived in Koregaon in Makronia and worked at a dairy farm near the intersection of Makronia.

BJP leader Mishri Chand Gupta and his family were the targets of the accusation. Eight suspects, in this case, were charged with murder by the police. Five of them were detained. Mishri Chand Gupta continues to elude capture.