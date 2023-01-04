Night curfew imposed along international border at Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district

Night curfew imposed along international border

Authorities on Tuesday implemented a night curfew within a 1 km radius of the international border in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir to improve BSF men's control over the area.

According to an official order by district magistrate Anuradha Gupta, the action was made in response to the potential of drone-mediated cross-border infiltration and weapon smuggling in the current chilly weather.

Civilian movement is prohibited in the Samba district up to one kilometre from the International Border (IB) between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., as per the order.

“It is felt by the district administration that it is expedient that the movement of people in border areas is regulated so that there is better area domination by security forces in the border area and nefarious designs of forces inimical to Indian security are subverted,” the order read.

The order further stated that “No person or group of persons will move in the area up to 1km along the International Border in Samba district from 2100 hours to 0600 hours during the night.”

The regulation of people's mobility has become necessary, especially near the international border, it added, in order to ensure smooth operation, improve control by BSF authorities, and prevent criminal activity close to border areas.

DM said in order that in case the movement is necessary, the person or persons are required to produce their respective ID cards to BSF and police authorities

Anyone discovered to be in violation of the aforementioned directive will face legal repercussions. The order is being issued ex parte since individual service is not possible.

If not withdrawn or revoked earlier, this order will take effect immediately and be in effect for two months from the date it was issued.