Gurugram news: Man's naked body with injury marks found under mysterious circumstances, murder suspected

A team from Sector-5 police station has inspected the spot and is trying to find out the identity of the victim.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: May 02, 2023, 09:40 PM IST

Gurugram news: Man's naked body with injury marks found under mysterious circumstances, murder suspected
Photo: File (Image for representation)

In a suspected case of murder, the naked body of a man with injury marks was found at a village in Gurugram district on Tuesday, the police said. A team from Sector-5 police station has inspected the spot and is trying to find out the identity of the victim.

Preliminary probe suggests that the man was staying in a rented accommodation. According to the police, sanitation workers informed the police on Tuesday morning that a naked body of a man was spotted inside a water booster station with injury marks. Prima facie it appeared to be a case of murder.

The police are waiting for the post-mortem report. They have also alerted the cops of the neighbouring police stations to help them in ascertaining the identity of the victim, said a police officer.

