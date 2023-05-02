Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

CBI seizes Rs 20 crore in cash from premises of former CMD of WAPCOS Limited

WAPCOS is a central public sector enterprise wholly owned by the government under the administrative control of the Ministry of Jal Shakti.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: May 02, 2023, 08:27 PM IST

CBI seizes Rs 20 crore in cash from premises of former CMD of WAPCOS Limited
CBI seizes Rs 20 crore in cash from premises of former CMD of WAPCOS Limited (Photo: ANI)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has seized more than Rs 20 crore in cash during searches at the premises of Rajinder Kumar Gupta, former Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of public sector undertaking WAPCOS Limited, officials said Tuesday.

Gupta was booked recently for amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. After registering the FIR against Gupta and his family members, CBI teams conducted searches at his premises where Rs 20 crore in cash was seized in addition to documents related to properties and other valuables, they said.

WAPCOS, earlier known as Water and Power Consultancy Services (India) Limited, is a central public sector enterprise wholly owned by the government under the administrative control of the Ministry of Jal Shakti.

READ | Uttarakhand: Kedarnath Yatra halted for May 3 amid incessant snowfall, orange alert issued

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Who was Divya Bharti, the fashion icon of 1990s who died young but is still relevant
In pics: Satish Kaushik's final public appearance at Javed Akhtar-Shabana Azmi's Holi party a day before death
Priyanka Chopra looks ravishing in green Valentino plunge neck gown at Citadel premiere, see pics
Step inside Sachin Tendulkar-Anjali, Sara Tendulkar and Arjun's luxurious Mumbai home: Pond, lush garden, glass bridge
From Rhythm Chanana wearing bra, mini skirt to couples kissing in train: Watch videos from Delhi Metro that went viral
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Go First airline files for insolvency, cancels all flights on May 3 and 4
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.