CBI seizes Rs 20 crore in cash from premises of former CMD of WAPCOS Limited

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has seized more than Rs 20 crore in cash during searches at the premises of Rajinder Kumar Gupta, former Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of public sector undertaking WAPCOS Limited, officials said Tuesday.

Gupta was booked recently for amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. After registering the FIR against Gupta and his family members, CBI teams conducted searches at his premises where Rs 20 crore in cash was seized in addition to documents related to properties and other valuables, they said.

WAPCOS, earlier known as Water and Power Consultancy Services (India) Limited, is a central public sector enterprise wholly owned by the government under the administrative control of the Ministry of Jal Shakti.

CBI raided places in around 19 locations including Delhi, Chandigarh, Panchkula, Gurugram, Sonipat Ghaziabad in connection with disproportionate assets case against Rajender Kumar Gupta, former CMD of WAPCOS water power consultancy which comes under Jal Shakti ministry. CBI… pic.twitter.com/4y635hUdaB — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2023

