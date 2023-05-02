Uttarakhand: Kedarnath Yatra halted for May 3 amid incessant snowfall, orange alert issued (file photo)

Char Dham Yatra 2023: Kedarnath Yatra has been halted for Wednesday, May 3, in the wake of incessant snowfall, police said. An orange alert in Kedarnath Dham has also been issued. Earlier, the registration for the pilgrimage site was postponed due to poor weather and snowfall till May 3. Police have requested all pilgrims to stay in safe places and not come towards the Dham.

श्री केदारनाथ धाम में हो रही भारी बर्फबारी एवं मौसम विभाग के पूर्वानुमान को देखते हुए कल दिनांक 3 मई की यात्रा रोक दी गयी है। सभी यात्रियों से अनुरोध है कि वे सुरक्षित स्थानों में बने रहें, edarnathDham की ओर न आएं। डॉ0 विशाखा अशोक भदाणे, SP रुद्रप्रयाग की श्रद्धालुओं से अपील। pic.twitter.com/zcpgeLSqhH — उत्तराखण्ड पुलिस - Uttarakhand Police (@uttarakhandcops) May 2, 2023

The Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district is one of the most revered temples in the country. It is dedicated to Lord Shiva and people from across the country visit the temple during the six months when the temple is open.

The Chardham Yatra in Uttarakhand is one of the most popular Hindu pilgrimages in India. This pilgrimage is a tour of four holy sites - Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri - nestled high up in the Himalayas. Meanwhile, the registrations are being done only for Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri Dham at the passenger registration centre located in Rishikesh.

