Uttarakhand: Kedarnath Yatra halted for May 3 amid incessant snowfall, orange alert issued

Kedarnath weather: Earlier, the registration for Kedarnath Dham was postponed due to poor weather and snowfall till May 3.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 02, 2023, 07:35 PM IST

Uttarakhand: Kedarnath Yatra halted for May 3 amid incessant snowfall, orange alert issued (file photo)

Char Dham Yatra 2023: Kedarnath Yatra has been halted for Wednesday, May 3, in the wake of incessant snowfall, police said. An orange alert in Kedarnath Dham has also been issued. Earlier, the registration for the pilgrimage site was postponed due to poor weather and snowfall till May 3. Police have requested all pilgrims to stay in safe places and not come towards the Dham.

The Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district is one of the most revered temples in the country. It is dedicated to Lord Shiva and people from across the country visit the temple during the six months when the temple is open.

The Chardham Yatra in Uttarakhand is one of the most popular Hindu pilgrimages in India. This pilgrimage is a tour of four holy sites - Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri - nestled high up in the Himalayas. Meanwhile, the registrations are being done only for Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri Dham at the passenger registration centre located in Rishikesh.

READ | DNA Verified: Avalanche hit Uttarakhand amid Char Dham Yatra? Know truth behind viral video

 

 

 

Who was Divya Bharti, the fashion icon of 1990s who died young but is still relevant
In pics: Satish Kaushik's final public appearance at Javed Akhtar-Shabana Azmi's Holi party a day before death
Priyanka Chopra looks ravishing in green Valentino plunge neck gown at Citadel premiere, see pics
Step inside Sachin Tendulkar-Anjali, Sara Tendulkar and Arjun's luxurious Mumbai home: Pond, lush garden, glass bridge
From Rhythm Chanana wearing bra, mini skirt to couples kissing in train: Watch videos from Delhi Metro that went viral
First-image
Go First airline files for insolvency, cancels all flights on May 3 and 4
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
