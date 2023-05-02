DNA Verified: Avalanche hit Uttarakhand amid Char Dham Yatra? Know truth behind viral video | Photo: Screegrab from Viral video (L)

Char Dham Yatra news: Several parts of Uttarakhand have been witnessing rainfall and snowfall for the last few days, especially the hilly regions. This comes days after Char Dham Yatra began in the state. Amid the bad weather, a video of an avalanche is doing rounds on social media claiming to be from the state. It is being said that an avalanche has hit the state near Kedarnath and Badrinath.

However, the claim is fake. No avalanche has occurred in the state. And the viral video is from Sikkim, where an avalanche had occurred on April 4 last month. Uttarakhand Police has clarified the same, saying, "This video is of Avalanche that came in Gangtok, Sikkim on 4 April 2023, which has nothing to do with Uttarakhand." It said that a case has been registered in Chamoli district for posting this video on social media claiming it to be from Uttarakhand.

ये वीडियो 4 अप्रैल 2023 को सिक्किम के गंगटोक में आये एवलांच का है, जिसका उत्तराखण्ड से कोई सम्बन्ध नहीं है। इस वीडियो को उत्तराखण्ड का बताकर सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट करने के सम्बन्ध में जनपद चमोली में मुकदमा पंजीकृत किया गया है।https://t.co/3d144fnhZ3 https://t.co/2r9oNwi3qC May 2, 2023

Meanwhile, the registration of pilgrims for Kedarnath has been suspended till May 3, 2023, following continuous snowfall and bad weather, officials said on Tuesday. However, the registrations are being done for Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri Dham at the passenger registration centre located in Rishikesh.

The Meteorological Department issued an alert of rain and snowfall in the high Himalayan regions for the next 2-3 days. Rudraprayag District Magistrate Mayur Dixit said that an appeal has been made for the safety of the pilgrims coming to visit Kedarnath Dham.

