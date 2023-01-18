Greater Noida, Noida: What's banned as Section 144 imposed in Gautam Budh Nagar

Noida news: Section 144 was imposed in view of festivals in January

The administration of Gautam Budh Nagar imposed Section 144 recently. The section that prohibits assembly was clamped in view of Republic Day 2023. It will remain in force till January 31, 2023. Those who violate this law can be prosecuted under Section 188.

Section 144 was imposed in view of festivals in January, including Makar Sankranti, Basant Panchami, Republic Day etc.

Here are some things that have been banned. Flying drones over and around the 1 km radius of government offices has been banned. Without police's permission, no one can shoot or fly drones at any place across Noida, Greater Noida and other areas.

Those who violate this rule will be prosecuted, the police said.

Also, religious congregations of any kind in public places, including namaaz, puja and protests, have been banned for some time. 200 yards outside exam centres, no more than 5 people are allowed to assemble.

At religious places, following Covid-appropriate behaviour is mandatory. These rules are also applicable in restaurants, hotels and cinema halls.

Use of loudspeakers between 10 pm to 6 am is also banned. Religious gatherings will only be allowed in exceptional circumstances. However, permission of the zonal police has to be secured in this case.