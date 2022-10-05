Greater Noida: Man who stole mobile phones worth Rs 5 crore found living in Bihar as sadhu; arrested

Police (File)

The Greater Noida police have arrested a man who had stolen mobile phones worth Rs 5 crore four years ago. The police had imposed the stringent gangster act against him and even announced a bounty on him but he kept evading the law. He had donned saffron clothes and adopted the life of a seer in order to throw the police off his trail but was finally arrested. He was produced before a court on Tuesday.

Four years ago, at a mobile company, 6,800 phones had gone missing. The police registered a case against Bihar resident Amitesh and 31 other workers. Amitesh used to work in the company. All of them were sent to jail after around 1,415 mobile phones were found with them.

Amitesh was released on bail but then he never appeared before the police or the court. At that time, the accused used to live in the national capital. He, however, shifted base.

The police announced a reward of Rs 25,000 against him but he kept evading them for four years.

The police reached his native place Darbhanga but no one talked to them, NBT reported. The police then disguised themselves as sadhus and got to know that Amitesh had been living inside a university campus disguised as a seer.

The police later apprehended him and brought him back to Greater Noida.